Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020 (216 KB)

23 June 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020

In the week ending 19 June 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 22.9 billion to EUR 351.2 billion, owing mainly to a reduction in US dollar liquidity-providing operations.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 21.1 billion to EUR 758.6 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 72.2 billion to EUR 3,614 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 19 June 2020 Weekly change - purchases Weekly change - redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.6 billion - -EUR 0.1 billion Securities Markets Programme EUR 34.5 billion - -EUR 4.0 billion Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.9 billion - -EUR 0.0 billion Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 282.4 billion +EUR 0.9 billion -EUR 1.5 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 30.8 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,237.2 billion +EUR 9.2 billion -EUR 6.3 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 219.2 billion +EUR 2.3 billion -EUR 0.4 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 315.5 billion +EUR 28.8 billion -EUR 0.6 billion The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks(ECB/2016/34).

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets Balance as at 19 June 2020 1 Gold and gold receivables 509,810 1 2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 361,278 -876 2.1 Receivables from the IMF 85,051 12 2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 276,226 -888 3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 63,791 -22,339 4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 12,593 -537 4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans 12,593 -537 4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0 5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 1,026,252 5 5.1 Main refinancing operations 471 32 5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations 1,025,781 0 5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0 5.4 Structural reverse operations 0 0 5.5 Marginal lending facility 0 -27 5.6 Credits related to margin calls 0 0 6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 34,893 4,202 7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 3,325,874 27,941 7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 3,123,202 28,268 7.2 Other securities 202,672 -327 8 General government debt denominated in euro 23,322 0 9 Other assets 278,565 -2,294 Total assets 5,636,378 6,104 Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Difference compared Liabilities Balance as at with last week due to 19 June 2020 transactions 1 Banknotes in circulation 1,360,666 1,493 2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 2,253,349 -73,715 2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) 1,985,702 -94,810 2.2 Deposit facility 267,647 21,112 2.3 Fixed-term deposits 0 0 2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0 2.5 Deposits related to margin calls 0 -17 3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 7,163 -2,149 4 Debt certificates issued 0 0 5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 799,215 97,830 5.1 General government 668,863 99,208 5.2 Other liabilities 130,352 -1,378 6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 251,040 -18,954 7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 7,786 109 8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 8,100 -435 8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities 8,100 -435 8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0 9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF 57,945 0 10 Other liabilities 275,153 1,925 11 Revaluation accounts 507,111 0 12 Capital and reserves 108,850 0 Total liabilities 5,636,378 6,104

