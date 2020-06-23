|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020 (216 KB)
06/23/2020 | 10:17am EDT
Press release
23 June 2020
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020
In the week ending 19 June 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 22.9 billion to EUR 351.2 billion, owing mainly to a reduction in US dollar liquidity-providing operations.
As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 21.1 billion to EUR 758.6 billion.
Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 72.2 billion to EUR 3,614 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|
Monetary policy securities portfolios
|
Reported value as at 19 June 2020
|
Weekly change - purchases
|
Weekly change - redemptions
|
Covered bond purchase programme 1
|
EUR 0.6 billion
|
-
|
-EUR 0.1 billion
|
Securities Markets Programme
|
EUR 34.5 billion
|
-
|
-EUR 4.0 billion
|
Covered bond purchase programme 2
|
EUR 2.9 billion
|
-
|
-EUR 0.0 billion
|
Covered bond purchase programme 3
|
EUR 282.4 billion
|
+EUR 0.9 billion
|
-EUR 1.5 billion
|
Asset-backed securities purchase programme
|
EUR 30.8 billion
|
+EUR 0.1 billion
|
-EUR 0.2 billion
|
Public sector purchase programme
|
EUR 2,237.2 billion
|
+EUR 9.2 billion
|
-EUR 6.3 billion
|
Corporate sector purchase programme
|
EUR 219.2 billion
|
+EUR 2.3 billion
|
-EUR 0.4 billion
|
Pandemic emergency purchase programme
|
EUR 315.5 billion
|
+EUR 28.8 billion
|
-EUR 0.6 billion
The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks(ECB/2016/34).
Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020
(in EUR millions)
|
Assets
|
Balance as at
|
19 June 2020
|
1 Gold and gold receivables
|
509,810
|
1
|
|
2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
361,278
|
-876
|
2.1 Receivables from the IMF
|
85,051
|
12
|
2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
|
276,226
|
-888
|
3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
63,791
|
-22,339
|
4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
12,593
|
-537
|
4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
12,593
|
-537
|
4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
|
1,026,252
|
5
|
5.1 Main refinancing operations
|
471
|
32
|
5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations
|
1,025,781
|
0
|
5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
5.4 Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
5.5 Marginal lending facility
|
0
|
-27
|
5.6 Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
34,893
|
4,202
|
7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
3,325,874
|
27,941
|
7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
3,123,202
|
28,268
|
7.2 Other securities
|
202,672
|
-327
|
8 General government debt denominated in euro
|
23,322
|
0
|
9 Other assets
|
278,565
|
-2,294
|
Total assets
|
5,636,378
|
6,104
|
Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.
|
Difference compared
|
Liabilities
|
Balance as at
|
with last week due to
|
19 June 2020
|
transactions
|
1 Banknotes in circulation
|
1,360,666
|
1,493
|
2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in
|
euro
|
2,253,349
|
-73,715
|
2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
1,985,702
|
-94,810
|
2.2 Deposit facility
|
267,647
|
21,112
|
2.3 Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
2.5 Deposits related to margin calls
|
0
|
-17
|
3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
7,163
|
-2,149
|
4 Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
799,215
|
97,830
|
5.1 General government
|
668,863
|
99,208
|
5.2 Other liabilities
|
130,352
|
-1,378
|
6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
251,040
|
-18,954
|
7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
7,786
|
109
|
8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
8,100
|
-435
|
8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
8,100
|
-435
|
8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
57,945
|
0
|
10 Other liabilities
|
275,153
|
1,925
|
11 Revaluation accounts
|
507,111
|
0
|
12 Capital and reserves
|
108,850
|
0
|
Total liabilities
|
5,636,378
|
6,104
Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-13 44-74 55, E-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu
Disclaimer
Banco de España published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:16:06 UTC
|
|