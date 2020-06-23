Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020 (216 KB)

06/23/2020 | 10:17am EDT

Press release

23 June 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020

In the week ending 19 June 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 22.9 billion to EUR 351.2 billion, owing mainly to a reduction in US dollar liquidity-providing operations.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 21.1 billion to EUR 758.6 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 72.2 billion to EUR 3,614 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios

Reported value as at 19 June 2020

Weekly change - purchases

Weekly change - redemptions

Covered bond purchase programme 1

EUR 0.6 billion

-

-EUR 0.1 billion

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 34.5 billion

-

-EUR 4.0 billion

Covered bond purchase programme 2

EUR 2.9 billion

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

Covered bond purchase programme 3

EUR 282.4 billion

+EUR 0.9 billion

-EUR 1.5 billion

Asset-backed securities purchase programme

EUR 30.8 billion

+EUR 0.1 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,237.2 billion

+EUR 9.2 billion

-EUR 6.3 billion

Corporate sector purchase programme

EUR 219.2 billion

+EUR 2.3 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

Pandemic emergency purchase programme

EUR 315.5 billion

+EUR 28.8 billion

-EUR 0.6 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks(ECB/2016/34).

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

19 June 2020

1 Gold and gold receivables

509,810

1

2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

361,278

-876

2.1 Receivables from the IMF

85,051

12

2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

276,226

-888

3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

63,791

-22,339

4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12,593

-537

4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12,593

-537

4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1,026,252

5

5.1 Main refinancing operations

471

32

5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations

1,025,781

0

5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4 Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5 Marginal lending facility

0

-27

5.6 Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

34,893

4,202

7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3,325,874

27,941

7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3,123,202

28,268

7.2 Other securities

202,672

-327

8 General government debt denominated in euro

23,322

0

9 Other assets

278,565

-2,294

Total assets

5,636,378

6,104

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Difference compared

Liabilities

Balance as at

with last week due to

19 June 2020

transactions

1 Banknotes in circulation

1,360,666

1,493

2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

euro

2,253,349

-73,715

2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

1,985,702

-94,810

2.2 Deposit facility

267,647

21,112

2.3 Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5 Deposits related to margin calls

0

-17

3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

7,163

-2,149

4 Debt certificates issued

0

0

5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

799,215

97,830

5.1 General government

668,863

99,208

5.2 Other liabilities

130,352

-1,378

6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

251,040

-18,954

7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7,786

109

8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

8,100

-435

8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities

8,100

-435

8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57,945

0

10 Other liabilities

275,153

1,925

11 Revaluation accounts

507,111

0

12 Capital and reserves

108,850

0

Total liabilities

5,636,378

6,104

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-13 44-74 55, E-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:16:06 UTC
