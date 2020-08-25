Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 August 2020

08/25/2020 | 11:45am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

25 August 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 August 2020

In the week ending 21 August 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 315.9 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 6.6 billion to EUR 1,150.5 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 9.7 billion to EUR 4,428.2 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

21 August 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 34.6 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.9 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 285.7 billion

+EUR 0.5 billion

-

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 29.7 billion

-

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,270.5 billion

+EUR 3.3 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 227.6 billion

+EUR 0.9 billion

-

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 483.9 billion

+EUR 15.2 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 August 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

21 August 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

548 727

1

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

357 867

723

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

85 823

-5

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

272 044

728

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

28 481

-1 228

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12 747

-16

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12 747

-16

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1 595 907

326

5.1

Main refinancing operations

1 331

326

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1 594 577

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

33 252

1 254

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3 537 676

19 540

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3 335 266

19 179

7.2

Other securities

202 410

360

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22 804

5

9

Other assets

286 581

-1 224

Total assets

6 424 042

19 380

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

21 August 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1 382 333

-539

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

3 045 881

10 231

euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2 600 445

16 515

2.2

Deposit facility

445 436

-6 284

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

5 936

287

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

781 918

9 768

5.1

General government

724 960

12 396

5.2

Other liabilities

56 958

-2 627

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

209 589

-987

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

5 576

-373

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7 723

241

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

7 723

241

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57 110

0

10 Other liabilities

276 071

752

11 Revaluation accounts

542 941

0

12 Capital and reserves

108 963

-1

Total liabilities

6 424 042

19 380

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:44:02 UTC
