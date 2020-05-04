Press release

28 April 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 24 April 2020

In the week ending 24 April 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 2.5 billion to EUR 438.2 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 40.8 billion to EUR 580.3 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 2.1 billion to EUR 3,462.8 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities Reported value as at Weekly change - Weekly change - portfolios 24 April 2020 purchases redemptions Covered bond purchase EUR 0.7 billion - -EUR 0.1 billion programme 1 Securities Markets Programme EUR 40.2 billion - -EUR 0.9 billion Covered bond purchase EUR 2.9 billion - - programme 2 Covered bond purchase EUR 277.9 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 1.0 billion programme 3 Asset-backed securities purchase EUR 31.2 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.4 billion programme Public sector purchase EUR 2,190.0 billion +EUR 13.9 billion -EUR 4.8 billion programme Corporate sector purchase EUR 207.1 billion +EUR 0.8 billion - programme Pandemic emergency purchase EUR 96.7 billion +EUR 26.0 billion - programme

