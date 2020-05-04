Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 24 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:24am EDT

Press release

28 April 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 24 April 2020

In the week ending 24 April 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 2.5 billion to EUR 438.2 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 40.8 billion to EUR 580.3 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 2.1 billion to EUR 3,462.8 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

24 April 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.7 billion

-

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 40.2 billion

-

-EUR 0.9 billion

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.9 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 277.9 billion

+EUR 1.0 billion

-EUR 1.0 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 31.2 billion

+EUR 0.0 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,190.0 billion

+EUR 13.9 billion

-EUR 4.8 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 207.1 billion

+EUR 0.8 billion

-

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 96.7 billion

+EUR 26.0 billion

-

programme

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 28 April 2020

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 24 April 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

24 April 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

509.838

0

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

360.356

2.177

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

83.643

656

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

276.713

1.520

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

150.104

1.500

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

13.738

1.265

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

13.738

1.265

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

911.941

18.842

5.1

Main refinancing operations

157

-67

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

911.781

18.906

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

3

3

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

40.069

353

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3.052.390

35.155

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

2.846.776

34.465

7.2

Other securities

205.614

690

8

General government debt denominated in euro

23.322

0

9

Other assets

285.284

4.823

Total assets

5.347.042

64.115

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

24 April 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1.329.668

2.733

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

2.133.154

-652

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

1.801.518

-60.275

2.2

Deposit facility

331.635

59.622

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

1

1

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

9.408

1.557

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

563.893

44.556

5.1

General government

435.331

44.228

5.2

Other liabilities

128.563

327

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

343.387

9.231

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7.539

657

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6.757

482

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6.757

482

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57.945

0

10 Other liabilities

279.130

5.399

11 Revaluation accounts

507.111

0

12 Capital and reserves

109.050

152

Total liabilities

5.347.042

64.115

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 15:23:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aBIOFORCE NANOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:41aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : equities were worst hit asset type for fund managers in Q1, report says
AQ
11:41aHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
11:41aGRAMEEN AMERICA : Launches Economic Relief and Recovery Fund for Low-Income, Women Small Business Owners in the Wake of COVID-19
BU
11:40aAGEAS / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
11:40aSilk Road Energy Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Announces Private Placement
NE
11:39aNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:39aUNITED FIRE : Ufg enters into renewal rights agreement for our personal lines business
PU
11:39aBERGENBIO : Contemplated Private Placement
PU
11:37aSouthwest Airlines Down Over 7%, On Track for Lowest Close Since July 2014 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy
5TELEFONICA S.A. : Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group