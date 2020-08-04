Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 31 July 2020

08/04/2020 | 09:17am EDT
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
31 July 2020
Assets (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1 Gold and gold receivables 548,741 1
2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 356,963 −167
2.1 Receivables from the IMF 85,901 1,557
2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 271,063 −1,724
3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 32,387 −526
4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 13,599 672
4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans 13,599 672
4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0
5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 1,590,036 −536
5.1 Main refinancing operations 1,144 20
5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations 1,588,892 −547
5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0
5.4 Structural reverse operations 0 0
5.5 Marginal lending facility 0 −9
5.6 Credits related to margin calls 0 0
6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 34,045 −3,607
7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 3,477,545 14,710
7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 3,274,697 15,044
7.2 Other securities 202,848 −334
8 General government debt denominated in euro 22,799 0
9 Other assets 284,706 −1,145
Total assets 6,360,822 9,403
Liabilities (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1 Banknotes in circulation 1,377,817 3,170
2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 2,997,848 69,229
2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) 2,650,441 11,654
2.2 Deposit facility 347,407 57,593
2.3 Fixed-term deposits 0 0
2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0
2.5 Deposits related to margin calls 0 −18
3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 6,009 −764
4 Debt certificates issued 0 0
5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 760,787 −55,241
5.1 General government 697,712 −53,205
5.2 Other liabilities 63,075 −2,035
6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 224,167 −3,069
7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 5,692 58
8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 7,425 −447
8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities 7,425 −447
8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0
9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF 57,110 0
10 Other liabilities 272,062 −3,492
11 Revaluation accounts 542,941 0
12 Capital and reserves 108,963 −41
Total liabilities 6,360,822 9,403
4 August 2020Commentary

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 13:16:22 UTC
