Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 31 July 2020
08/04/2020 | 09:17am EDT
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
31 July 2020
Assets (EUR millions)
Balance
Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1
Gold and gold receivables
548,741
1
2
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
356,963
−167
2.1
Receivables from the IMF
85,901
1,557
2.2
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
271,063
−1,724
3
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
32,387
−526
4
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
13,599
672
4.1
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
13,599
672
4.2
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
0
5
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
1,590,036
−536
5.1
Main refinancing operations
1,144
20
5.2
Longer-term refinancing operations
1,588,892
−547
5.3
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
0
5.4
Structural reverse operations
0
0
5.5
Marginal lending facility
0
−9
5.6
Credits related to margin calls
0
0
6
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
34,045
−3,607
7
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
3,477,545
14,710
7.1
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
3,274,697
15,044
7.2
Other securities
202,848
−334
8
General government debt denominated in euro
22,799
0
9
Other assets
284,706
−1,145
Total assets
6,360,822
9,403
Liabilities (EUR millions)
Balance
Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1
Banknotes in circulation
1,377,817
3,170
2
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
2,997,848
69,229
2.1
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
2,650,441
11,654
2.2
Deposit facility
347,407
57,593
2.3
Fixed-term deposits
0
0
2.4
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
0
2.5
Deposits related to margin calls
0
−18
3
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
6,009
−764
4
Debt certificates issued
0
0
5
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
760,787
−55,241
5.1
General government
697,712
−53,205
5.2
Other liabilities
63,075
−2,035
6
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
224,167
−3,069
7
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
5,692
58
8
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
7,425
−447
8.1
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
7,425
−447
8.2
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
0
9
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
57,110
0
10
Other liabilities
272,062
−3,492
11
Revaluation accounts
542,941
0
12
Capital and reserves
108,963
−41
Total liabilities
6,360,822
9,403
4 August 2020Commentary
