Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 August 2020 (242 KB)

08/11/2020 | 09:44am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

11 August 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 August 2020

In the week ending 7 August 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 2.4 billion to EUR 316.7 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 23.3 billion to EUR 1,219.3 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 57 billion to EUR 4,432.6 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

7 August 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 34.6 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.9 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 284.7 billion

+EUR 0.7 billion

-

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 30.1 billion

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,263.7 billion

+EUR 5.3 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 225.9 billion

+EUR 1.7 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 453.9 billion

+EUR 16.5 billion

-EUR 2.7 billion

programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 August 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

7 August 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

548,741

1

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

357,109

146

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

85,826

-75

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

271,283

221

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

29,892

-2,494

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12,697

-903

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12,697

-903

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1,595,531

5,494

5.1

Main refinancing operations

954

-190

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1,594,577

5,684

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

34,898

853

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3,499,332

21,786

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3,296,161

21,464

7.2

Other securities

203,171

323

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22,799

0

9

Other assets

284,308

-390

Total assets

6,385,307

24,494

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

7 August 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,381,638

3,821

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

euro

3,051,009

53,161

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2,674,766

24,325

2.2

Deposit facility

376,243

28,836

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

6,325

316

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

728,043

-32,744

5.1

General government

665,340

-32,372

5.2

Other liabilities

62,702

-373

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

220,264

-3,903

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

5,637

-55

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7,537

112

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

7,537

112

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57,110

0

10 Other liabilities

275,840

3,787

11 Revaluation accounts

542,941

0

12 Capital and reserves

108,963

0

Total liabilities

6,385,307

24,494

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:43:03 UTC
