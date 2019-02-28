Consortium for On-Board Optics : to Present on Industry's First On-Board Optics Ecosystem at OFC 2019

The Consortium
for On-Board Optics (COBO) today announced it will present the “COBO
Ecosystem: Post Specifications Release” panel at the Optical Fiber
Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, California
on March 6th at 10:15 a.m., Theatre II, Hall E. The panel
will showcase the ecosystem development that has occurred since the
specification’s publication. COBO’s 8-Lane
and 16-Lane On-Board Optics specification revision
1.1 is available for public download and outlines the
industry’s first on-board optical standard for speeds at 400G and beyond.
OFC 2019 takes place March 5-7, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center
in San Diego, CA. COBO’s booth #1817 will showcase the first-ever
on-board optical ecosystem of its kind as its demonstration brings
together a wide range of innovative developments including optical
switch, adapter, modules, and compliance board products for industry
leading suppliers.
“The Consortium for On-Board Optics released its industry breakthrough
on-board optical module specification at OFC 2018. The panel members
will share their experiences and developments during the past year since
the specification release,” said Brad Booth, President, COBO. “COBO
continues to bring a wide variety of industry perspectives and expertise
to the development of on-board optics, and we look forward to sharing
that knowledge through the panel and with our presence at OFC.”
The panel is moderated by COBO President, Brad Booth of Microsoft, and
includes David Chen of Applied Optoelectronics, Jimmy Grayson of Samtec,
Tom Marrapode of Molex, Ichiro Ogura of PETRA, and Nathan Tracy of TE
Connectivity.
About COBO
The Consortium for On-Board Optics is a member-driven, mutual-benefit,
non-profit corporation bringing together industry leaders to overcome
limitations associated with moving optics inside networking equipment by
developing innovative industry specifications. For more information,
visit http://onboardoptics.org/.
Follow us on Twitter @COBO_Group.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005261/en/