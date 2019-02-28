Log in
Consortium for On-Board Optics : to Present on Industry's First On-Board Optics Ecosystem at OFC 2019

02/28/2019 | 06:05am EST

Leading manufacturers will detail the ecosystem developments since the specification publication

The Consortium for On-Board Optics (COBO) today announced it will present the “COBO Ecosystem: Post Specifications Release” panel at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, California on March 6th at 10:15 a.m., Theatre II, Hall E. The panel will showcase the ecosystem development that has occurred since the specification’s publication. COBO’s 8-Lane and 16-Lane On-Board Optics specification revision 1.1 is available for public download and outlines the industry’s first on-board optical standard for speeds at 400G and beyond.

OFC 2019 takes place March 5-7, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. COBO’s booth #1817 will showcase the first-ever on-board optical ecosystem of its kind as its demonstration brings together a wide range of innovative developments including optical switch, adapter, modules, and compliance board products for industry leading suppliers.

“The Consortium for On-Board Optics released its industry breakthrough on-board optical module specification at OFC 2018. The panel members will share their experiences and developments during the past year since the specification release,” said Brad Booth, President, COBO. “COBO continues to bring a wide variety of industry perspectives and expertise to the development of on-board optics, and we look forward to sharing that knowledge through the panel and with our presence at OFC.”

The panel is moderated by COBO President, Brad Booth of Microsoft, and includes David Chen of Applied Optoelectronics, Jimmy Grayson of Samtec, Tom Marrapode of Molex, Ichiro Ogura of PETRA, and Nathan Tracy of TE Connectivity.

About COBO

The Consortium for On-Board Optics is a member-driven, mutual-benefit, non-profit corporation bringing together industry leaders to overcome limitations associated with moving optics inside networking equipment by developing innovative industry specifications. For more information, visit http://onboardoptics.org/. Follow us on Twitter @COBO_Group.


© Business Wire 2019
