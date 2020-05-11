Constant Aviation : Seeing High Demand for Pro Line Fusion® Flight Deck Upgrades for the Challenger 604

Constant Aviation has installed the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion® flight deck in 25 Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft since launching the program in 2018. The MRO provider has many more installations scheduled this year and is on pace to install the in-demand avionics package in more than 35 604s by early 2021. This represents nearly 15 percent of the Challenger 604s in use across the United States.

“Avionics upgrades such as Pro Line Fusion are a key part of Constant Aviation’s core skill set and expertise,” said David Davies, Constant Aviation CEO. “The market demand for packages like Pro Line Fusion is high, and we have the experience and knowledge to complete these installations accurately and efficiently.”

The Pro Line Fusion upgrade replaces the Challenger 604’s factory-installed CRT displays with three widescreen, high-resolution touchscreens with synthetic vision technology. The widescreen displays provide 35 percent more glass than legacy systems for enhanced data presentation and exceptional situational awareness. The package includes Synthetic Vision, Data Link, ADS-B Out, WAAS/LVP, and the option to add Safe Flight AutoPower and FANS-1/A.

“Operators looking to maximize the investment in their aircraft are electing to upgrade to Pro Line Fusion,” said Blake Hogge, Director of Avionics Sales for Constant Aviation. “With one installation, their planes are NextGen compliant with unparalleled situational awareness and safety enhancements, and they are well-positioned to operate into the future. This provides peace of mind and improves the plane’s resale value.”

To learn more about the Pro Line Fusion flight deck offered by Constant Aviation for the Challenger 604, contact Blake Hogge at BHogge@constantaviation.com or call 216-496-8501.

About Constant Aviation

Constant Aviation specializes in airframe and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors, and paint. In addition, it offers mobile response services through its AOG division, and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. With its expertise in a comprehensive spectrum of business jet airframes, Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations and has created a one-stop shop experience for customers’ business and private jet needs. For more information, please visit www.constantaviation.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

