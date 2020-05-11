Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Constant Aviation : Seeing High Demand for Pro Line Fusion® Flight Deck Upgrades for the Challenger 604

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

  • Upgrade includes three widescreen, high-resolution touchscreens with synthetic vision technology
  • Eliminates problem with manufacturer’s lack of new replacement parts

Constant Aviation has installed the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion® flight deck in 25 Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft since launching the program in 2018. The MRO provider has many more installations scheduled this year and is on pace to install the in-demand avionics package in more than 35 604s by early 2021. This represents nearly 15 percent of the Challenger 604s in use across the United States.

“Avionics upgrades such as Pro Line Fusion are a key part of Constant Aviation’s core skill set and expertise,” said David Davies, Constant Aviation CEO. “The market demand for packages like Pro Line Fusion is high, and we have the experience and knowledge to complete these installations accurately and efficiently.”

The Pro Line Fusion upgrade replaces the Challenger 604’s factory-installed CRT displays with three widescreen, high-resolution touchscreens with synthetic vision technology. The widescreen displays provide 35 percent more glass than legacy systems for enhanced data presentation and exceptional situational awareness. The package includes Synthetic Vision, Data Link, ADS-B Out, WAAS/LVP, and the option to add Safe Flight AutoPower and FANS-1/A.

“Operators looking to maximize the investment in their aircraft are electing to upgrade to Pro Line Fusion,” said Blake Hogge, Director of Avionics Sales for Constant Aviation. “With one installation, their planes are NextGen compliant with unparalleled situational awareness and safety enhancements, and they are well-positioned to operate into the future. This provides peace of mind and improves the plane’s resale value.”

To learn more about the Pro Line Fusion flight deck offered by Constant Aviation for the Challenger 604, contact Blake Hogge at BHogge@constantaviation.com or call 216-496-8501.

About Constant Aviation

Constant Aviation specializes in airframe and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors, and paint. In addition, it offers mobile response services through its AOG division, and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. With its expertise in a comprehensive spectrum of business jet airframes, Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations and has created a one-stop shop experience for customers’ business and private jet needs. For more information, please visit www.constantaviation.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pCORRECTION - Verizon and SiriusXM team up to bring SiriusXM with 360L to new Audi vehicles
GL
12:39pENI : successfully launched two fixed rate bonds
PU
12:39pSTATSSTØTTE : Kommissionen beder om feedback på opdateret forslag om forenklede regler for statsstøtte kombineret med EU-støtte
PU
12:39pLESSONS LEARNT : Make sustainable living effortless – and systemic
PU
12:39pBIOPORTO A/S : Grant of warrants
AQ
12:39pAVACTA : Ships SARS-COV-2 Affimer Reagents to Cytiva and Adeptrix
BU
12:35pTELE2 : Annual General Meeting 2020 - Tele2
AQ
12:35pCRISPR THERAPEUTICS : Vertex Up After CTX001 Gets RMAT Designation
DJ
12:35pAdriatic Metals to Acquire Tethyan Resource Corp, Creating a Leading Polymetallic Explorer and Developer in the Balkans
NE
12:35pMPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Capital AG publishes key figures for the first quarter of 2020 and suspends forecast for 2020
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group