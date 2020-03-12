Log in
 Constant Aviation is Treating the Entire Flexjet Fleet with MicroShield 360, First Aircraft Operator to Apply Antimicrobial Defense Fleetwide

03/12/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

  •  Fleetwide Application Is Underway and Will Be Completed in the Next Few Days
  • MicroShield 360 Provides Proprietary EPA-Registered, FDA-Approved* Antimicrobial Coating That Is Proven Effective Against 90+ Pathogens

Constant Aviation, one of the country’s largest Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul businesses (MROs), announced today that Flexjet is the first aircraft operator to hire Constant Aviation to treat its entire fleet of more than 160 aircraft with MicroShield 360 – an antimicrobial shield.

“Constant has been evaluating a number of products over the past year and MicroShield’s solution and electrostatic application process offers an incomparable aviation solution,” said David Davies, CEO of Constant Aviation. “Since becoming the only MRO certified to apply MicroShield to aircraft, we have applied the product to more than 40 aircraft via our MRO facilities and we are nearly finished applying MicroShield to the entire Flexjet fleet.”

MicroShield 360 is a proprietary EPA-registered, FDA-approved antimicrobial coating system, killing 99.99% of bacteria and ensuring that treated surfaces are constantly reducing germs on surfaces 24/7. Constant Aviation is the only aircraft MRO licensed to apply the treatment in private and commercial airline aircraft cabins.

The protocol for MicroShield 360 requires that the aircraft cabin be cleaned thoroughly prior to a three-step treatment. The first step is an electrostatic disinfectant application performed by certified MicroShield 360 applicators. Second, the application of a specially formulated disinfectant to all surfaces that air-dries within minutes. Finally, the application of a proprietary coating formula that imparts a final biostatic finish to treated surfaces, preventing pathogens from living on them going forward.

The MicroShield 360 coating is clear, colorless, odorless, non-toxic and hypoallergenic and safe for humans and animals. It also has tested for effectiveness and durability.

Proven effective, the MicroShield 360 coating constantly reduces microbial contamination of bacteria, viruses, mold, algae, yeast, mildew, fungi and odors. It can play an important role in helping to protect passengers and crew from a wide range of illnesses including MRSA, E. coli, Norovirus, C. diff, flu strains, gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, enveloped viruses including the common cold and more than 90 additional diseases and conditions.

MicroShield 360 is available for all commercial, private and business aircraft. It is offered exclusively through Constant Aviation, the only aircraft maintenance repair organization with access to the treatment. Flexjet will be the first in either commercial or private aviation to treat its fleet, which now includes more than 160 aircraft.

For more information on MicroShield 360, visit constantaviation.com/microshield360.

* FDA Approved for Direct Food Contact Surfaces

About Constant Aviation
Constant Aviation specializes in airframe and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors, and paint. In addition, it offers nationwide AOG service, extensive parts distribution through its CARE (Constant Aviation Rotable Exchange) division and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. Constant Aviation provides services through its nationwide network of facilities and mobile response teams with expertise in a comprehensive spectrum of business jet airframes. It has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations and has created a unique one-stop shop experience for customers’ business and private jet needs. For more information, please visit www.constantaviation.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
