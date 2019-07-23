Constellation Alpha Capital : 2019 PFIC Statement

Attention: Certain U.S. Shareholders of Constellation Alpha Capital Corporation Re: Annual Information Statement for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

Constellation Alpha Capital Corporation (the "Company") is a British Virgin Islands corporation that had only passive assets and passive income during its fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 ("Taxable Year"). Consequently, the Company meets the definition of a passive foreign investment company ("PFIC") under Section 1297 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code") for its Taxable Year.

The Company is providing the attached PFIC Annual Information Statement pursuant to the requirements of Treasury Regulation 1.1295-1(g)(1). The PFIC Annual Information Statement is based upon the Taxable Year of the Company. The Company is also providing a PFIC Supplemental Information Statement, which is based upon the taxable year of the U.S. shareholder. Both Statements contain information to enable you or your tax advisor to make an election to treat the Company as a Qualified Election Fund ("QEF") under Section 1295 of the Code.

A U.S. shareholder who makes a QEF election is required to annually include in income that U.S. shareholder's pro rata share of the ordinary earnings and net capital gain of the Company. The QEF election is made by attaching IRS Form 8621 to your federal income tax return filed by the due date of the return, including extensions.

WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND THAT U.S. SHAREHOLDERS CONSULT WITH THEIR TAX ADVISORS REGARDING THE APPLICATION OF THE PFIC RULES AND THE DECISION TO MAKE (OR REFRAIN FROM MAKING) ANY ELECTION THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE AS ANY SUCH DECISION WILL DEPEND UPON EACH U.S. SHAREHOLDER'S PARTICULAR TAX SITUATION. THE COMPANY IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE ADVICE IN THIS REGARD.