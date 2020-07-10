Log in
Construction Cost Index

07/10/2020 | 04:41am EDT
Construction cost index increased by 5.80% annually and 1.36% monthly

In May 2020, construction cost index (CCI) increased by 1.36% compared with previous month and increased by 5.80% compared with the same month of the previous year. Material index increased by 1.78% and labour index increased by 0.51% compared with the previous month. Also material index increased by 1.55% and labour index increased by 15.37% compared with the previous year.
Construction cost index annual rate of change (%), May 2020

Building construction cost index increased by 7.09% annually and 1.03% monthly

Building construction cost index increased by 1.03% compared with previous month and increased by 7.09% compared with the same month of the previous year. Material index increased by 1.40% and labour index increased by 0.31% compared with the previous month. Also material index increased by 3.31% and labour index increased by 15.30% compared with the previous year.
Building construction cost index annual rate of change (%), May 2020

Construction cost index for civil engineering increased by 1.55% annually and increased 2.51% monthly

Construction cost index for civil engineering increased by 2.51% compared with previous month and increased by 1.55% compared with the same month of the previous year. Material index increased by 3.10% and labour index increased by 1.29% compared with the previous month. Also material index decreased by 3.99% and labour index increased by 15.59% compared with the previous year.
Construction cost index for civil engineering annual rate of change (%), May 2020

Construction cost index annual rate of changes (%), May 2020

Construction cost index monthly rate of changes (%), May 2020

The next release on this subject will be on August 12, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:40:07 UTC
