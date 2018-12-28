Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2018-2022 | Use of Telematics Drives Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s research report on the construction equipment market in
Europe forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during
the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005077/en/
Technavio's research report on the construction equipment market in Europe forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The use of telematics will be one of the major trends in the construction
equipment market in Europe during 2018-2022. Telematics
is being used for fleet management in the construction equipment market
in Europe. Telematics uses GPS technology, internet or cellular network,
and sensors to perform diagnosis of construction equipment. It assists
equipment management personnel to capture several data points including
fuel efficiency, idle time or utilization rate, and maintenance alerts.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the
construction equipment market in Europe is the growth in consumer
spending and e-commerce leading to investment in commercial and
industrial sectors:
Construction equipment market in Europe: Growth
in consumer spending and e-commerce leading to investment in commercial
and industrial sectors
The GDP of Europe has been growing consistently since 2014 and an
increase in consumer spending is being witnessed since 2013. Between
2012 and 2017, the exports of goods and services from the EU has
increased at a CAGR of 4.12%. The growth in consumer spending and
exports of goods and services in Europe has increased capacity
utilization and profitability of all major corporates in Europe, thereby
increasing investments in commercial and industrial construction by
public and private sectors in Europe.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “There is
an increase in investments in logistics and supply chain networks by
corporates due to the growth in consumer spending and increase in
employment rate and wages and e-commerce. This involves investments in
manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. The
investments in construction of buildings that provide public services
are also increasing. This will drive the construction equipment market
in Europe.”
Construction equipment market in Europe:
Segmentation analysis
This research report on the construction equipment market in Europe
provides market segmentation by product (earthmovers, road equipment,
concrete equipment, and cranes) and by region (Germany, UK, France, and
others). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent
factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the four major products, the earthmovers segment held the largest
construction equipment market share in 2017, contributing to around 54%
of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
Germany held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for
about 23% share. It was followed by the UK and France respectively.
Germany is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
