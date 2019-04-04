Construction Financial Management Association Elects 2019-20 Executive Officers

Princeton, NJ, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) announced the election of the 2019­-20 Executive Officers. The Executive Officer roles are the highest-ranking volunteer positions within the organization, responsible for representing the interests of more than 8,600 members across North America.



Effective April 1, 2019, CFMA’s Executive Officers are: Chairman Michelle Eastman, CCIFP, North Mechanical Contracting & Service, Indianapolis, IN; Vice Chairman Kevin Booth, CCIFP, WestCor Companies, Las Vegas, NV; Treasurer Pamela Hepburn, CCIFP, OCP Contractors, Inc., Holland, OH; and Secretary Bert Guiberteau, Cory, Tucker & Larrowe, Inc., Baton Rouge, LA.



“I look forward to working with this dedicated group of volunteer members who spend hundreds of hours on CFMA activities,” said Stuart Binstock, CFMA’s President and CEO. “I marvel at their commitment to our wonderful association but of course they are a large part of what makes CFMA the successful organization it has been for the last 38 years,” he added.



“I am honored to be serving as CFMA’s Chairman and it’s a privilege to be working alongside our amazing group of leaders on the Executive Committee,” says Ms. Eastman. “Their efforts, supported by CFMA’s staff, will ensure that this upcoming year is one of growth and opportunity for CFMA and its members."



ABOUT CFMA

Since 1981, CFMA is the only association dedicated to bringing together construction financial professionals and those industry partners serving their unique needs. CFMA provides unparalleled education and networking opportunities to more than 8,600 members via the Princeton, NJ HQ office and 98 chapters across North America. In cooperation with its affiliate organization, the Institute of Certified Construction Industry Financial Professionals (ICCIFP), CFMA promotes industry best practices and continuing education in support of its mission: To be essential to the growth and success of construction financial professionals. Visit www.cfma.org for more information.

