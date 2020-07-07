Construction - May 2020

In May2020, the construction output decreased by 7.6%, year-on-year (y-o-y), in real terms. The seasonally adjusted construction output decreased by 2.9%, month-on-month (m-o-m). The planningand building control authorities granted by 2.8% less building permits, y-o-y. The approximate value of permitted constructions increased by 10.8%, y-o-y. The number of started dwellings increased by 0.8%, y-o-y. The number of completed dwellings increased by 15.3%, y-o-y.

In May2020, the construction output1) decreased by 2.9%, m-o-m, in real terms. In the year-on-year comparison, it decreased by 7.6%. Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the production in building construction decreased by 11.0% (contribution −7.9 percentage points (p. p.)). The production of civil engineering construction increased by 1.2%, y-o-y (contribution +0.3 p. p.). Larger enterprises were able to maintain the dynamics; however, smaller ones and entrepreneurs were below the level of May 2019.

The average registered number of employees2) in construction decreased by 2.0%, y-o-y, in May 2020. Their average gross monthly nominal wage decreased by 0.3%, y-o-y, in May 2020.

In May 2020, the planning and building control authorities granted 7 625

building permits

; it was 2.8% down, y-o-y. The approximate value of the permitted constructions was CZK 36.1 billion and compared to the corresponding period of 2019 it increased by 10.8%.

The number of dwellings started increased in May 2020 by 0.8%, y-o-y, and reached the number of 3376dwellings. The number of dwellings started in family houses decreased by 1.6%. The number of dwellings started in multi-dwelling buildings decreased by 4.5%. An increase in the number of dwellings started occurred in other categories.

The number of completed dwellings increased by 15.3%, y-o-y, in

May 2020 and amounted to 2 943 dwellings. The number of completed dwellings in family houses increased by 40.1%; the number of completed dwellings in multi-dwelling buildings decreased by 28.4%. According to Eurostat, construction output in the EU27 in April 2020 decreased by 24.0%, y-o-y. Buildings decreased by 24.6% and civil engineering works decreased by 21.4%. According to a preliminary release calendar, Eurostat will release data for May 2020 on 17 July 2020.

_____________________

Notes:

1)The year-on-year development of construction output (production) is adjusted for working days unless otherwise stated. Month-on-month or quarter-on-quarter rates are also seasonally adjusted. Contributions to an increase or to a decrease are calculated from data that are adjusted for working days.

2)Indicators related to employment in construction apply to the entire population of enterprises the principal (prevailing) activity of which is construction. The indicator of registered number of employees does not include persons working under various contracts for work, working owners of enterprises and cooperating household members, who do not have contracts of employment. The piece of data on the registered number of employees in construction also excludes agency workers, who have contracts of employment within economic activities of services (CZ-NACE 78.2).

Responsible head at the CZSO: Radek Matějka, Director of the Agricultural and Forestry, Industrial, Construction, and Energy Statistics Department, phone number: (+420) 736 168 543, e-mail: radek.matejka@czso.cz Contact person: Petra Cuřínová, Head of the Construction Statistics Unit, phone number: (+420) 737 280 494, e- mail: petra.curinova@czso.cz Method of data acquisition: direct surveys of the CZSO (Stav1-12 and Stav2-12) End of data collection: 30 June 2020 Related outputs:

https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/sta_ts

https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/bvz_ts Next News Release will be published on: 6 August 2020