Construction Production Index diminished 8.5%

Production, employment, wage and hours worked index in construction and public works



The index of production in construction stood at -8.5% in year-on-year terms (3 months moving average, working days and seasonally adjusted), as in May.

Employment and wages and salaries indices recorded year-on-year change rates of -1.6% and -2.6%, respectively (-2.4% and -5.9% in the previous month).

The information in this press release, referring April 2020, reflects probably the situation determined by the pandemic COVID-19, either in economic behavior either in the amount of data for compilation of results presented. We call for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering, despite the present difficulties, to Statistics Portugal. The quality of official statistics depends crucially on this collaboration, which INE thanks in advance.