Construction Production Index slowed down to 1.0%

04/08/2020 | 06:23am EDT

Production, employment, wage and hours worked index in construction and public works

Summary

The index of production in construction grew, in year-on-year terms (3 months moving average, working days and seasonally adjusted), 1.0% in February, down by 0.3 percentage points from January.
Employment and wages and salaries indices recorded year-on-year change rates of 1.7% and 5.0%, respectively (1.6% and 2.3% in the previous month).

The information in this press release does not yet reflect the current situation determined by the pandemic Covid19. It is expected that the analyzed trends will change substantially. Nonetheless, the information available today is useful to establish a reference to assess future developments. Despite the circumstances, Statistics Portugal will try to maintain the statistical production and release calendar, although some adjustments might occur associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information. For this reason, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests to obtain information, using Internet and telephone as alternative channels to face-to-face contacts. In fact, the quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the Covid19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 10:22:09 UTC
