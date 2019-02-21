Log in
Construction Starts on New Independent Living Building at Sagewood

02/21/2019 | 02:28pm EST

Construction has started on a new phase of Sagewood that will be the largest addition to the resort-style senior living community in northeast Phoenix since it opened in 2010.

With owner and property manager Life Care Services (an LCS Company), The Weitz Company held a groundbreaking event on Wednesday to celebrate the start of the 280,000-square-foot expansion project that includes a new independent living wing that will tie in to Sagewood’s existing main entry and lobby. The four-story building will have 101 units and 23,000 square feet of commons space constructed above an underground, 156-stall parking garage.

The independent living units will feature both one- and two-bedroom floor plans with a living room and full-size kitchen. New amenities will include an 18-hole, professional grade putting course, chapel, top floor lounge and guest suites. This phase of construction will also deliver new administration offices for the Sagewood operations staff; renovations to the existing Canyon Café and Palo Verde kitchen and dining hall; and a new dining venue.

Designed by architect Todd & Associates, this phase of construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Life Care Services to add another building to this first-class campus that enables seniors to remain active and fulfilled in their lifestyles,” said The Weitz Company General Manager Kimberly Davids.

This will be the 14th project Weitz has built at Sagewood since originally constructing the 85-acre Life Plan Community and the fourth since the start of 2017.

About The Weitz Company
Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company is a national general contractor, design-builder and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is the sixth oldest Architecture/Engineering/Construction firm in the United States and an industry leader in lean construction; senior living; sustainable building; and virtual design and construction. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 Contractors and Building Design+Construction’s Giants 300 Contractors lists.


© Business Wire 2019
