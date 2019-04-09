Construction Updates: Street Resurfacing & Water Main Replacements

The Village's annual Street Improvement and Water Main Replacement Programs are scheduled to be underway soon in Roselle. Work will start on the Street Improvement Program in late-April and will continue through the end of June. The 2019 street program budget includes $650,000 to resurface the following streets in Roselle the that have been identified as being in poor or fair condition:
-
Brookside Dr. from Newcastle to Wildwood
-
Richmond Dr. from Wildwood to West End
-
Richmond Ct. from Richmond through the cul-de-sac
-
Newcastle Dr. from Rosewood to West End
-
Newcastle Ct. from West End trough the cul-de-sac
-
Hudson Ct. from Richmond through the cul-de-sac
-
Wildwood Dr. from Brookside to Newcastle
-
Crestwood Dr. from Spring to Foster
-
Claria Dr. from West End to Roselle Rd.
-
Park St. from Hattendorf to Irving Park
-
Granville Av. from Lincoln to Roselle
-
Crandall Dr. from S. Prospect to Park
-
Woodworth Pl. from Roselle to Rush
Approximately $1.15 million is budgeted for water main replacements in Roselle this summer. Work will begin in mid-June to replace water mains on the following streets:
-
Granville Ave. from Lincoln to Roselle Rd.
-
Claria Dr. from West End to Roselle Rd.
-
Hill Dr. From Claria to Central Ave.
Links to additional details on these projects are available on the Construction Updates page.
