Construction cost index July 2019: further increases in costs in all construction branches

Press release: 12.075-141/19

Vienna,2019-08-14 - The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction of residential buildings reached 108.8 index points in July 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 1.2% over July 2018. Compared to June 2019, the index decreased by 0.2%.

The index for road construction increased to 109.1 index points (+1.8% in annual comparison), the index for bridge constructionchanged to 109.6 points (+0.1% compared to July 2018), and the index for sanitary engineeringreached 108.6 points (+1.9% in annual comparison).

