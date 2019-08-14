Log in
Construction cost index July 2019: further increases in costs in all construction branches

08/14/2019

Press release: 12.075-141/19

Vienna,2019-08-14 - The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction of residential buildings reached 108.8 index points in July 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 1.2% over July 2018. Compared to June 2019, the index decreased by 0.2%.

The index for road construction increased to 109.1 index points (+1.8% in annual comparison), the index for bridge constructionchanged to 109.6 points (+0.1% compared to July 2018), and the index for sanitary engineeringreached 108.6 points (+1.9% in annual comparison).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Statistik Austria published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 13:26:07 UTC
