Construction of Maravilla at The Domain Tops Out All Three Towers and On Track for Mid-2019 Opening

Austin, Texas, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Resource Group (SRG), an innovator in the retirement industry with 33 upscale senior living communities in seven states nationwide, today announced the construction of its first Texas project, Maravilla at The Domain, located at 11001 Austin Lane has topped out on all three community towers, permanently enhancing the Domain skyline. Maravilla at The Domain is on track to meet its scheduled opening in mid-2019.

“We are on track and reaching new construction milestones almost daily,” said SRG President and CEO Michael Grust. “The North, South and Central Towers have topped out. As the building continues to take shape, passersby and interested parties will increasingly be able to get a sense of the expansive and engaging appeal of this truly unique location that will ultimately be Austin’s premier senior living community.”

Located in the heart of The Domain’s residential area, Maravilla at The Domain will be an elegant, state-of-the-art, continuum-of-care senior living campus for residents age 62 and older. Capitalizing on The Domain’s live-work-play environment, the 370,000 square-foot development will offer 230 residences – a mix of 142 independent living, 54 assisted living and 34 memory care residences, and associated services and amenities, including access to an on-site rehabilitation center. The multi-level community will be comprised of an 11-story South Tower, six- and seven-story Central and North Towers, subterranean parking, courtyards and a swimming pool.

The South and Central Towers will house Maravilla’s independent living residences. The North Tower will serve its Assisted Living and Enliven Memory Care population.

Currently, exterior glass installation on the topped-out North Tower is about 20 percent complete; roofing and external sheathing have been installed; window installation is in progress; interior framing and mechanical, electrical and plumbing rough-ins are in progress on all levels; and waterproof drywall (green board) is being installed in bathrooms and other wet areas. September 1 is the targeted start date for interior finish work to start in the North Tower. The driveway pour, leading down into the parking garage at the southeast corner of the property, is underway.

Looking ahead, SRG’s construction schedule calls for all buildings to be dried in by mid-November 2018, elevators installed by January 2019, and front and back driveways poured by March. Final completion is estimated for mid-2019.

Senior Resource Group purchased the 3.77-acre site in 2015 and began construction in 2017. The developer chose Austin because the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Area is home to the second-fastest-growing population of adults age 65 and older in the United States and the fastest-growing population of pre-seniors aged 55-64, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In Northwest Austin, the pre-senior demographic grew by 25 percent and the number of seniors increased by 38 percent from 2011 to 2016.

Like SRG’s 32 other senior living communities, Maravilla will boast hospitality-focused services, amenities and innovative programming, including 12-hour restaurant-style dining, theater, library, bistro, Internet lounge, wellness center, and a host of other special indoor and outdoor spaces designed to balance and complement an active lifestyle. More than 200 employees will be dedicated to offering residents the finest quality service and care. Maravilla will attract individuals and couples seeking opportunities for vibrancy, socialization, and interaction in an upscale, contemporary environment. Maravilla residences will be offered on a monthly rental basis, with a vast array of services and programs included in the fee.

“SRG has been developing senior living continuum-of-care communities throughout the nation for more than 30 years, adapting constantly to the increasingly active and changing ways older adults live,” said Grust. “Our residents want service-enriched, supportive living environments, close to fine dining, shopping and vast entertainment options. Maravilla at The Doman fits that bill and is perhaps our most exciting, unique location to date.”

About Senior Resource Group

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Senior Resource Group, LLC (SRG) owns, develops and operates quality independent living, assisted living and dementia care communities across the United States. Its larger campus communities offer residents a full continuum of care and services allowing them to age in place. Since 1988, SRG has championed the development and management of thoughtfully designed communities providing older adults with service-enriched, supportive living environments. All of SRG’s eligible communities are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), and maintain or exceed quality standards in their programs and services. Serving more than 5,000 retirees throughout the United States, SRG has been an award-winning provider of senior living communities for more than 30 years. Its vibrant retirement communities have earned an outstanding reputation for providing residents with a unique blend of dynamic programming, exceptional dining and advanced wellness programs. SRG presently owns and operates 32 senior-living communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit http://www.srgseniorliving.com.

