Construction output price index second quarter 2020: increasing prices in all construction branches

08/10/2020 | 03:04am EDT

Press release: 12.298-138/20

Vienna,2020-08-10 - The construction output price index for the entire building construction and civil engineering sector (base year 2015) reached 112.3 index points in the second quarter of 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents a growth of 2.6% over the second quarter of 2019. In comparison to the first quarter of 2020, the construction output price index increased by 0.7%.

The construction output price index of building construction changed to 115.7 index points for the second quarter of 2020 (+3.1% in annual comparison), and the index of civil engineering increased by 1.9% (108.0 index points) in the same reference period.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 07:03:13 UTC
