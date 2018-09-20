Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consultants Recognize States’ Competitiveness in Area Development Magazine’s 9th Annual “Top States for Doing Business” Survey — Georgia Ranks #1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Area Development, the leading publication covering site selection and facility planning, has announced the results of its 2018 Top States for Doing Business survey of leading location consultants. According to the results, the Top-10 States for Doing Business are Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and Florida in that order.

Area Development asked a select group of well-respected location consultants who work with a nationwide client base to name their top-state choices in 11 site selection categories that impact companies’ location and facility plans:

• Overall cost of doing business

• Corporate tax environment

• Business incentives programs

• Access to capital and project funding

• Competitive labor environment

• Leading workforce development programs

• Shovel-ready sites program

• Cooperative and responsive state government

• Favorable general regulatory environment

• Favorable utility rates

• Most improved economic development policies

The states in each category were ranked based on their number of mentions in the particular category, and total mentions in all 11 categories were calculated to rank the top 20 states overall.

For the fifth year in a row, Georgia ranked first among the states by ranking within the top five spots in all 11 categories, including #1 for cooperative and responsive state government as well as leading workforce development programs. Georgia was also tied for #1 with Alabama in the favorable general regulatory environment category.

Ranked second overall, Texas ranked #1 for its overall cost of doing business, corporate tax environment, and competitive labor environment. Finishing third overall, Alabama ranked #1 for its favorable utility rates and most improved economic development policies. Ranking fourth overall, Tennessee ranked #1 for its shovel-ready sites program. Fifth-ranked South Carolina was #1 for its business incentives programs, and California took the #1 spot for access to capital and project funding.

A full review of this year’s Top States for Doing Business, along with commentary on the results, is presented in the Q3 issue of Area Development magazine and posted online at www.areadevelopment.com/topStates.

Area Development is published quarterly and also maintains several highly visited websites, which can be reached at www.areadevelopment.com. It also has produced more than 50 Best Practices Consultants Forums for economic developers since 2006.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50pReports from Hunan University of Science and Technology Add New Data to Findings in Environmental Research and Public Health (Sepiolite-Based...
AQ
07:50p1 WRLD VN : Free Family Day
AQ
07:50pWISTRON : Patent Issued for Failover System And Method Of Deciding Master-Slave Relationship Therefor (USPTO 10,073,748)
AQ
07:49pKOENIG & BAUER : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Machine Arrangement Comprising A Plurality Of Stations For Sequential Processing Of Sheet-Type Substrates",...
AQ
07:49pCAIXABANK : The Company hereby announces that its Board of Directors has agreed to sell down the existing shareholding in Repsol S.A
PU
07:48pZHONGSHAN BROAD OCEAN MOTOR : Patent Issued for Motor Controller And Fan System Comprising The Same (USPTO 10,076,061)
AQ
07:48pTHYSSENKRUPP : Patent Issued for Elimination Of Ammonia And Lower Alkanes And/Or Hydrogen From Waste Gas Streams In Industrial Plants (USPTO 10,071,341)
AQ
07:48pSheremetyevo International Airport Receives Airports Council International (ACI) Award for Service Quality
PR
07:47pFUJIKURA : "Heat Exchanger And Magnetic Heat Pump Device" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180252445)
AQ
07:47pMETROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST : Metrobank, BPI to raise P150B from debt market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
4NESTLÉ : Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- Update
5APPLE : APPLE : Watch received FDA clearance just one day before the launch; cardiologist questions ECG accura..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.