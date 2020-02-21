Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consultation on Seasonal Multiplier Factors for Gas Transmission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 11:44am EST

Today the Utility Regulator issues a consultation paper to seek views on the proposed seasonal multiplier factors to be applied to non-annual capacity bookings in the postalised tariff from 1 October 2020.

This consultation is required by EU Regulation 2017/460, the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas ('TAR NC').

Seasonal multipliers factors apply to non-annual entry capacity products, for example monthly or daily capacity bookings, by applying a multiplier which either increases or decreases the relevant proportion of the annual tariff. The factors reflect the seasonality of gas flows during the year and are set to incentivise suppliers to make more use of the network in the summer and shift demand away from the winter peak. The tariff for a non-annual capacity product is calculated by multiplying the annual tariff by the appropriate seasonal multiplier. These have been included in the gas transmission charging regime since October 2015.

We conclude that the use of non-annual entry capacity products has been relatively low since their inception in 2015. We consider this is largely because a number of suppliers continue to hold an Initial Entitlement of Entry Capacity which meets their capacity requirements. As there is no signal to suggest the current factors are no longer appropriate, and as those factors meet the requirements of the EU Regulation, we propose to maintain the current factors into the Gas Year 2020/21.

Copies of the consultation can be made available in large print, Braille, audio cassette and a variety of minority languages if required.

Please contact Jillian Ferris on 028 9031 1575 or email: Gas_networks_responses@uregni.gov.uk with cc to jillian.ferris@uregni.gov.uk to request this

Disclaimer

NIAUR - Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 16:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pEIT InnoEnergy webinar 'Battery Storage Applications'
PU
12:04pLegislation Enacted in the First Session of the 116th Congress That Affects Mandatory Spending or Revenues
PU
12:04pUNIPER : sells stake in Schkopau lignite-fired power plant to joint venture partner Saale Energie
PU
12:04pHSBC : Documents Available on the National Storage Mechanism
PU
12:04pScott Hacker, MD Treats his Tenth Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial of NOVOCART® 3D in Patients with Articular Cartilage Defects of the Knee
PR
12:03pOIL STATES INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
12:03pTauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance From the European Union Intellectual Property Office Registering its Trademark for Tauri-Gum
GL
12:02pFidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:01pShopify to join Facebook-led Libra currency group
RE
12:01pINVENTHELP : Inventor Develops New Board Game that Places Players on a Simulated Football Field (DHM-516)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group