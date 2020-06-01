Consultation paper published on approach for the gas distribution price control GD23

The Utility Regulator today publishes a consultation paper on the high-level approach in relation to the next price control for the gas distribution network operators in Northern Ireland, firmus energy (Distribution) Ltd, Phoenix Natural Gas Ltd and Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) Ltd. This price control, referred to as GD23, is due to take effect from 1 January 2023 onwards.

In normal circumstances we would consider hosting a workshop for interested stakeholders to explain and take feedback on our proposals. However, based upon current circumstances instead of arranging workshops, we request that if you would like to discuss any issues arising from our proposals before making a response, please contact Karen.McConnell@uregni.gov.uk to organise a convenient day/time.

If you wish to submit a response, this should be received no later than the 7 August 2020 before 12 noon and should be addressed to:

Our preference would be for any written responses to be submitted by e-mail. We will duly consider all representations received on or before the closing date. Please note we are unable to consider any representations received after this date.

Copies of the documents will be made available in large print, Braille, audio cassette and a variety of relevant minority languages if required.