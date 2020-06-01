Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consultation paper published on approach for the gas distribution price control GD23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:06am EDT

The Utility Regulator today publishes a consultation paper on the high-level approach in relation to the next price control for the gas distribution network operators in Northern Ireland, firmus energy (Distribution) Ltd, Phoenix Natural Gas Ltd and Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) Ltd. This price control, referred to as GD23, is due to take effect from 1 January 2023 onwards.

In normal circumstances we would consider hosting a workshop for interested stakeholders to explain and take feedback on our proposals. However, based upon current circumstances instead of arranging workshops, we request that if you would like to discuss any issues arising from our proposals before making a response, please contact Karen.McConnell@uregni.gov.uk to organise a convenient day/time.

If you wish to submit a response, this should be received no later than the 7 August 2020 before 12 noon and should be addressed to:

Paul Harland
Network Manager
Utility Regulator
Queens House
14 Queen Street
Belfast
BT1 6ED
Tel: 028 9031 1575
E-mail: paul.harland@uregni.gov.uk

Our preference would be for any written responses to be submitted by e-mail. We will duly consider all representations received on or before the closing date. Please note we are unable to consider any representations received after this date.

Copies of the documents will be made available in large print, Braille, audio cassette and a variety of relevant minority languages if required.

Disclaimer

NIAUR - Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 14:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aU.S. Construction Spending Declined in April
DJ
10:22aCYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Important July 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CTMX
BU
10:20aWildlife groups up pressure on Big Pharma to curb crab blood addiction
RE
10:20aLombard Capital PLC - Directorate Change
PR
10:20aConditions for the riksbank´s purchases of commercial paper
GL
10:19aINVICTUS CAPITAL PARTNERS : Establishes Commercial Real Estate Credit Division, Invictus Commercial Real Estate Finance
PR
10:19aCHARLESTOWNE HOTELS : Inks Monumental Deal with The Thrash Group
BU
10:19aTempus Launches Prospective “Priority” Research Study and Increases Support for Oncology Research Initiatives Despite Pandemic Challenges
GL
10:18aBRIGGS & STRATTON : Ferris® Introduces New ISX™ 3300 Zero-Turn Mower Powered By New Vanguard® BIG BLOCK™ EFI ETC
PR
10:16aSTILLE : Niklas Carlén Appointed New CFO at Stille
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods to Reopen Most Primark Stores This Month, E..
4BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..
5LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Livongo Announces Proposed Offering of $400.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group