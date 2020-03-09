Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Battery Market 2020-2024 | The Increasing Adoption of Lithium-ion (li-ion) Batteries to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the consumer battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 18.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005085/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SAMSUNG SDI Co. Ltd., Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd. and Ultralife Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries will offer immense growth opportunities, use of counterfeit batteries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing adoption of lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, use of counterfeit batteries might hamper market growth.

Consumer Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Consumer Battery Market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Geographic Segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41139

Consumer Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our consumer battery market report covers the following areas:

  • Consumer Battery Market Size
  • Consumer Battery Market Trends
  • Consumer Battery Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advancements in flexible batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer battery market growth during the next few years.

Consumer Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the consumer battery market, including some of the vendors such as Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SAMSUNG SDI Co. Ltd., Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd. and Ultralife Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the consumer battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Consumer Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer battery market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the consumer battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the consumer battery market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer battery market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Technological developments
  • Advancements in flexible batteries
  • Alternatives of Li-ion batteries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BYD Co. Ltd.
  • Duracell Inc.
  • Energizer Holdings Inc.
  • EVE Energy Co. Ltd.
  • Maxell Holdings Ltd.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • SAMSUNG SDI Co. Ltd.
  • Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ultralife Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:35pCape Fox Corporation Wins Community Service Award
GL
06:34pHSBC : Factbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
06:34pAMOEBA : Amoéba announces the signature of an amendment to the contract for the issue of bonds convertible into shares
PU
06:33pAARON : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aaron's, Inc.
PR
06:31pINTER PIPELINE : Announces March 2020 Cash Dividend
AQ
06:31pJELD WEN : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
PR
06:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation – LNDC
GL
06:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06:31pWatford Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend on Preference Shares
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus
5S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group