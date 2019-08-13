Consumer Cellular : Celebrates 3.5 Millionth Customer by Gifting $350,000 to The American Red Cross

Top-rated wireless carrier continues long tradition of honoring company milestones through charitable giving

Consumer Cellular, the wireless provider ranked “#1 in Customer Service among Non-Contract Wireless Providers, 7 Times in a Row” by J.D. Power, is celebrating its 3.5 millionth customer by donating $350,000 to the American Red Cross through the Disaster Responder Program.

“Each and every milestone we achieve provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate,” said John Marick, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “We are extremely grateful for our 3.5 million customers and our 2400 employees who serve them every day. This donation will support the American Red Cross and help fund and provide resources when natural disasters hit. We are honored to make this donation on behalf of our customers and employees who helped us achieve this amazing milestone.”

While natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires strike each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 62,000 disasters across the country. Generous contributions from Disaster Responder members, like Consumer Cellular, enable the Red Cross to provide disaster services to people in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income.

“In the face of disasters, the generosity of Disaster Responder members like Consumer Cellular ensure the Red Cross can provide comfort and care to people in their darkest hours,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are extremely grateful for these proactive contributions because it enables us to respond immediately and compassionately when help and hope are needed most.”

Consumer Cellular has a long-standing tradition of celebrating its company milestones with the community, its employees and customers. In 2018, to celebrate their 3 millionth customer, the company gifted $3 million, split between their employees and three charities, including Meals on Wheels, Providence Cancer Institute and Shriners Hospital for Children. In 2017, in recognition of their 2.5 millionth customer, Consumer Cellular donated 2.5 million meals to Feeding America. In 2015, the company donated $2 million dollars to the Knight Cancer Challenge in recognition of its 2 millionth customer. In commemoration of its 1.5 millionth customer, Consumer Cellular asked its employees to select three national charities who each received $150,000. Those charities included the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is a top-rated wireless carrier that provides no-contract cellphones and service plans primarily to those 50+. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 10 years and offers AARP members special discounts on service. Founded over 23 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, Consumer Cellular is privately held with 2,400 employees. The Portland, Ore.-based company utilizes the nation's largest voice and data networks, which covers more than 300 million people – or 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular's wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target, as well as direct to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. The company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for 10 years in a row. Consumer Cellular received the highest score in the non-contract value segment of the J.D. Power 2016 (V2) – 2019 (V2) Wireless Non-Contract Customer Care Performance Studies of customers’ satisfaction with wireless customer care experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005189/en/