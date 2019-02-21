Consumer Companies Drop After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after mixed economic data.

Home sales fell 1.2% in January from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.94 million, the lowest level since November 2015, the National Association of Realtors said.

The U.S. Services Business Activity Index rose to 56.2 from 54.2 in the latest IHS Markit survey, quelling some fears about an apparent slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Shares of Nike fell after a Duke University basketball player was injured early in a game by what looked like an issue with his Nike shoes.

Chocolatier Hershey said it plans to raise prices in North America in 2019, one sign that inflation could become a concern.

Newell Brands Chief Executive Michael Polk is under pressure from the board of directors to prove his turnaround is working following several disappointing quarters of sales at the household-goods conglomerate, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hormel shares fell after the food processor said a pair of recalls and the "polar vortex" weighed on its turkey unit.

