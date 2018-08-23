Consumer Companies Fall as Home-Sales Data Weigh -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies ticked down as weak economic data and mixed earnings reports weighed on the sector.

Sales of new homes in the U.S. fell for the second straight month in July after a stark drop in June. Purchases of newly built single-family homes -- a relatively narrow slice of all U.S. home sales -- declined 1.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 in July, the Commerce Department said. It was the latest sign that higher mortgage rates and home prices are cooling activity in the housing market.

Sears Holdings shares continued their precipitous decline after the retailer said it plans to close 46 more Kmart and Sears locations, including some in key states such as California and New York. The company said in a statement this week that it told employees at those locations that the stores will be closed in November. Sears said liquidation sales at closing stores will start next week at the earliest.

Food processors fell after warning that a glut of meat products and the impact of grain tariffs were hurting their operations. Shares of Sanderson Farms declined after it cut its sales projection to reflect lower pork prices, higher freight costs and tariff effects.

Hormel Foods, the owner of Jennie-O, Skippy, and Spam brands, cut its sales projection as the food processor contended with pressure from tariffs levied by major importing countries.

Shares of L Brands fell sharply after it said weakened demand at its Victoria's Secret lingerie brand weighed on quarterly sales.

