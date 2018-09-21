Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Companies Fall on Services Sector Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies fell after a weak reading of services-sector activity.

Markit said its so-called flash index covering service-oriented companies -- real estate, retail, software development -- dipped to an 18-month low of 52.9 from 54.8 in August, reflecting anticipation of and response to Hurricane Florence. Economic activity in hurricane-threatened areas typically slows down while people are hunkered down in their homes and shelters.

Delta Air Lines is looking for a partner to share the burden of its six-year experiment in running a refinery to supply its planes with jet fuel.

Farfetch shares rose in the online luxury goods company's U.S. trading debut Friday, another sign of the rise of online shopping in all categories of retail.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/21BLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Wyoming oil and gas lease sale garners $61 million
PU
09/21KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE ROUTE WOULD NOT HARM ENVIRONMENT : State Department
RE
09/21Industrials Higher on Hopes for U.S.-China Compromise -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09/21Materials Fall as Dollar Rebounds -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/21Health Care Up, Defensive Sectors Draw Investors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09/21Consumer Companies Fall on Services Sector Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/21Energy Higher as Saudi Officials See Tight Supplies for October -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09/21Financials Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/21Tech Gives Back Some Gains Awaiting IPhone Demand Signs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/21S&P STANDARD & POOR'S : U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index Consultation Results
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : COSERFI S.R.L.: Early Warning Report
2SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Compa..
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.