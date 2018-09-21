Consumer Companies Fall on Services Sector Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies fell after a weak reading of services-sector activity.

Markit said its so-called flash index covering service-oriented companies -- real estate, retail, software development -- dipped to an 18-month low of 52.9 from 54.8 in August, reflecting anticipation of and response to Hurricane Florence. Economic activity in hurricane-threatened areas typically slows down while people are hunkered down in their homes and shelters.

Delta Air Lines is looking for a partner to share the burden of its six-year experiment in running a refinery to supply its planes with jet fuel.

Farfetch shares rose in the online luxury goods company's U.S. trading debut Friday, another sign of the rise of online shopping in all categories of retail.

