Consumer Companies Flat on Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were flat after mixed earnings.

Shares of Kohl's declined after the department store posted a drop in sales, echoing reports from rivals such as Macy's and JCPenney.

Earnings season has revealed divergent fortunes for companies in the retail sector. Overall, the consumer discretionary industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500 has seen roughly 4% growth from a year earlier, according to data-analysis firm Refinitiv.

Home Depot shares rose even after the home-improvement chain cut its sales-growth projection for the year, amid relief that the company invoked the risks of tariffs rather than slowing demand for its caution. Consumers and home builders are cornerstones of the U.S. economy and Home Depot has a broad view of both.

Home Depot isn't the only consumer-focused company wary of the impact of Trump administration tariffs. As much as $33 billion of apparel imported from China will be subject to tariffs on Sept. 1, The Wall Street Journal reported.

