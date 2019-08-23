Log in
Consumer Companies Lower on Escalation of Trade War -- Consumer Roundup

08/23/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell as the latest escalation of the trade war and weak property market data dimmed the economic outlook.

In one sign the U.S. economy may already have some weak spots, new home sales fell 13% in July. While new homes represent a relatively small part of overall home sales, the magnitude of the decline was surprising given the recent drop in mortgage rates.

Toy maker Hasbro said Thursday it agreed to pay $4 billion in cash to buy Entertainment One, an entertainment company that produces popular animated shows including "Peppa Pig" and "PJ Masks."

Shares of La-Z-Boy rose after analysts at brokerage Raymond James boosted their rating on the furniture seller in the wake of strong earnings earlier in the week.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 31.94% 585 Delayed Quote.24.34%
HASBRO, INC -8.94% 104.13 Delayed Quote.40.74%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL -3.00% 76.2 Delayed Quote.4.37%
