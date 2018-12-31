Log in
Consumer Companies Move Higher -- Consumer Roundup

12/31/2018 | 11:20pm CET

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose.

While overall retail sales for the holiday season were strong, there are signs that mall-based retailers struggled, according to one brokerage. In the third week of December, traffic store traffic for the mall-based retailers and department stores surveyed by Morgan Stanley slowed significantly, bringing the retreat for the fourth quarter to 4.7%, "perhaps partially explained by the warmest and wettest week 3 weather in 3 years," said analysts with brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held in jail without the possibility of bail until Jan. 11, a Tokyo court said Monday.

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

