Consumer Companies Rise After Powell Testimony -- Consumer Roundup

07/10/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell caused a retreat in Treasury yields.

The fall in Treasury yields could foreshadow a similar retreat in mortgage rates, in turn spurring housing market activity.

American Airlines Group raised key revenue targets for the second quarter because of fuller flights, and said it will take a roughly $185 million profit hit related to the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

Levi Strauss shares fell after the jeans maker said costs related to its initial public offering hurt profits in the latest quarter and it expects sales growth to moderate.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

