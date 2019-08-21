Consumer Companies Rise as Target, Lowe's Rally -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after strong reports from retailers and the property market.

Shares of Target rallied after the discounter posted quarterly sales growth ahead of Wall Street's peg, emulating the performance of larger rival Walmart. Target's same-store sales, or sales in stores open a year or more, rose 3.4% in the second quarter.

While traditional department stores such as Kohl's and Macy's are still losing sales to online competitors like Amazon.com, responses to online competition mounted by Target and Walmart appear to be paying off. Both are trading at or near all-time highs.

Another niche that has largely escaped competitive pressures of online commerce is home-improvement stores. Shares of Lowe's rallied after it posted second-quarter sales and earnings growth in excess of Wall Street targets.

Existing-home sales rose 2.5% in July from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.42 million, the National Association of Realtors said, quelling concerns that the U.S. housing cycle had peaked and suggesting lower mortgage rates were lifting sales.

Toll Brothers shares fell after the luxury home builder posted a decline in quarterly sales.

