Consumer Companies Up After Pepsi, Tyson Deals -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose amid deal activity.

PepsiCo agreed to buy Israeli drinks-machine maker SodaStream International for $3.2 billion, the latest move by a food processor to accommodate changing consumer tastes. While SodaStream made its names with sweetened soda drinks, the company has shifted toward home-made selzers, which are popular with health-conscious millennial consumers.

Online luxury retailer Farfetch filed plans Monday for an initial public offering, looking to seize on investor optimism about the surge in high-end goods sold over the internet.

Shares of another luxury brand, cosmetics seller Estee Lauder, rose sharply after it reported earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

Tyson Foods agreed to buy Keystone Foods, a top meat supplier to McDonald's Corp. and other chains, in what some analysts said was a response to rising supplies and tariffs.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com