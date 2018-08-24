Log in
Consumer Companies Up After Powell's Comments -- Consumer Roundup

08/24/2018 | 11:29pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose as a relatively dovish commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted demand for sectors that fare well with low interest rates.

Shares of Papa John's International rose after Reuters reported that the pizza chain had hired advisers to help assess its options, which could include a sale of the company.

Foot Locker shares fell sharply after the sportswear chain posted quarterly sales short of Wall Street analysts' targets.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

