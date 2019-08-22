Consumer Companies Up as Dick's Sporting Goods Rises -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as a strong run of earnings continued.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods rallied after the athletic-goods retailer reported its first positive quarterly same-store sales in about two years and increased its fiscal-year outlook. Shares of shoe maker Nike rose in sympathy.

Shares of Target added to gains, rising further into record territory, after the discounter's Wednesday report of brisk sales growth in the latest quarter.

Hormel Foods shares rose after the owner of Skippy peanut butter and Spam canned meat said profit and sales fell in the third fiscal quarter as results from its grocery-products segment dragged the bottom line down.

Casino chain MGM Resorts International acquired a 50% stake in Sydell Group, the lodging company that operates the boutique NoMad hotels and five other brands, as it seeks to cater to the tastes of a younger crowd.

