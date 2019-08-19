Log in
Consumer Companies Up as Estee Lauder, Target Rise -- Consumer Roundup

08/19/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid optimism about earnings.

Shares of Estee Lauder rallied after the beauty company said demand for its high-end skin-care products boosted second-quarter earnings.

Other cosmetic companies, such as e.l.f. Beauty, Avon Products and Ulta Beauty, rose in sympathy.

Shares of discounter Target rose ahead of its earnings report and as it disclosed plans for a new private-label grocery brand.

Retailers have reported divergent second-quarter earnings. Some companies, including mid-priced chains such as JCPenney and Macy's reported struggles. Others, including some luxury brands, logged accelerating growth.

"While investors have been skittish, management commentary has been mixed (e.g., Macy's versus Walmart...)," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

Men's Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands sold its corporate-apparel segment for $62 million and raised its second-quarter operating earnings projection.

In a bad sign for discretionary spending, sales of recreational-vehicles have fallen sharply for the year to date, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) 12.52% 201.65 Delayed Quote.37.76%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 1.39% 202.2 Delayed Quote.19.38%
TAILORED BRANDS INC -7.71% 4.67 Delayed Quote.-62.90%
ULTA BEAUTY 1.00% 325.25 Delayed Quote.31.53%
