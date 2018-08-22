Log in
Consumer Companies Up as Target, Lowe's Earnings Offset Home Sales -- Consumer Roundup

08/22/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose after strong earnings offset weak home-sales data.

Target said same-store sales rose by 6.5% in the fiscal second quarter, the fastest rate in more than a decade, as it benefited from higher demand and overhauls to its stores and website.

Lowe's Cos shares surged after the home-improvement chain posted sales growth and said it would shut down its Orchard Supply Hardware Stores locations and review other investments outside of its namesake chain as it seeks to narrow the gap with larger rival Home Depot.

Used-home sales fell 0.7% in July from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That was the fourth straight decline, which represents the longest retreat since 2013, which the chief economist for the NAR trade group said was the result of higher prices destroying demand.

U.S. buyout firm KKR is in talks to acquire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' global auto parts business Magneti Marelli, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of tire maker Continental shares plunged nearly 15% after the world's second-largest automotive parts supplier by sales issued a fresh profit warning, blaming softer demand for cars in Europe and China and rising costs.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

