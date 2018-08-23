Consumer Concept Group Rebrands as Black Shamrock Partners

Consumer Concept Group today announced it has rebranded as Black
Shamrock Partners, which will focus on value add investments in the
increasingly vibrant Experience Based Lifestyle Economy. Black Shamrock
Partners is led by Rick Schaden, Tom Ryan and Brooks Schaden, who each
possess deep investment and operations expertise across the consumer
sector.
Black Shamrock Partners has extensive experience in creating and growing
successful brands, having founded better burger concept Smashburger in
2007. Most recently, Black Shamrock Partners sold a controlling stake in
Smashburger to partner Jollibee Food Corporation, who now owns 85% of
the company. Black Shamrock Partners still holds the remaining 15% of
Smashburger, and will continue to work closely on the direction of the
brand both domestically and internationally. Black Shamrock Partners’
Tom Ryan remains Chief Executive Officer of Smashburger.
Rick Schaden, Black Shamrock Partners Co-Founder and Chairman, said,
“Our current focus is to leverage our experience with high performance
brands and successful return of capital from some of our early
investments to drive significant growth in the Experience Based
Lifestyle Economy. To that end, we are adding new capital partners,
increased investment capital and experienced entrepreneurial executives
to accelerate those plans.”
Leveraging its leadership in the Experience Based Lifestyle Economy,
Black Shamrock Partners is also the owner of Tom's
Urban, a fast growing eater-tainment concept with locations
currently at LA Live in Los Angeles, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, NYNY
Hotel in Las Vegas and Ilani Casino in Portland. The newest Tom’s Urban
will soon open at the Denver International Airport.
Additionally, Black Shamrock Partners is the founder and owner of Motiv
Group, an experiential company with a portfolio of brands within the
sports and entertainment sector, including running and endurance events,
triathlons and festivals. Recent investments include the Sydney
Marathon, Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon, Napa-to-Sonoma Wine
Country Half Marathon, The Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon, The
Wildflower and Malibu Triathlons as well as the Denver Oktoberfest.
Motiv Group brings best practices and resources to help these events
reach their highest potential and provide the best experience possible
for their participants.
Brooks Schaden, Chief Executive Officer of Black Shamrock Partners,
stated: “Our guiding principle as a team has always been to identify
exciting experiential trends that we can magnify in order to build and
grow successful businesses. We believe we have exactly that with Tom’s
Urban and Motiv Group and will work with their respective teams to
identify and execute on opportunities for growth. We also continue to
seek out additional high growth opportunities where we can lend our
expertise in order to help a brand reach its full potential.”
About Black Shamrock Partners
Black Shamrock Partners, formerly Consumer Concept Group, is an
innovative investment and operating company, focused on launching,
operating and investing in consumer, franchising and lifestyle brands.
They also invest opportunistically in private businesses, real estate
and alongside alternative investment managers. Black Shamrock Partners
is guided by a relentless focus on investing in tomorrow’s demands and
is managed by a group of officers with deep expertise in the restaurant,
lifestyle, entertainment and sports industries. Their investment
philosophy is rigorously centered on aligning interests and the virtues
of patient capital, allowing them to pursue growth plans and make
strategic decisions solely in the best interests of the companies in
which they invest.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005158/en/