Consumer Confidence Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Oct N/A +5.1% HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Dec N/A 14 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 22 218K (6) 214K 1000 Consumer Confidence Dec 133.0 (11) 135.7 1000 New Home Sales Nov 570K (11) 544K -- percent change Nov +4.8% -8.9% Friday 0945 Chicago PMI Dec 60.2 (5) 66.4 1000 Pending Home Sales Nov +1.0% (5) -2.6% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com