Consumer Confidence Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead

12/21/2018 | 08:15pm CET

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Oct       N/A          +5.1% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Dec       N/A           14 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Dec 22    218K   (6)    214K 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Dec       133.0  (11)   135.7 
          1000  New Home Sales              Nov       570K   (11)   544K 
                  -- percent change         Nov      +4.8%         -8.9% 
Friday    0945  Chicago PMI                 Dec       60.2   (5)    66.4 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Nov      +1.0%   (5)   -2.6% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

