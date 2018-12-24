Consumer Confidence Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead Update

(Editor's Note: Government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Oct N/A +5.1% HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Dec 15 (3) 14 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 22 217K (11) 214K 1000 Consumer Confidence Dec 133.5 (16) 135.7 1000 New Home Sales Nov 571K (16) 544K -- percent change Nov +5.0% -8.9% Friday 0945 Chicago PMI Dec 60.0 (7) 66.4 1000 Pending Home Sales Nov +1.0% (8) -2.6% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

