Consumer Confidence Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead Update

12/24/2018 | 08:12pm CET

(Editor's Note: Government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Oct       N/A          +5.1% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Dec       15     (3)    14 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Dec 22    217K   (11)   214K 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Dec       133.5  (16)   135.7 
          1000  New Home Sales              Nov       571K   (16)   544K 
                  -- percent change         Nov      +5.0%         -8.9% 
Friday    0945  Chicago PMI                 Dec       60.0   (7)    66.4 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Nov      +1.0%   (8)   -2.6% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

