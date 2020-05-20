Consumer confidence index realized as 59.5

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index calculated from the results of the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey increased by 8.5% in May compared to the previous month. The index became 59.5 in May while it was 54.9 in April.

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index, May 2020



Financial situation expectation index realized as 79.2

The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months period which was 72.5 in April increased by 9.3% and became 79.2 in May.

General economic situation expectation index became 81.8

The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months period which was 74.8 in April increased by 9.5% and became 81.8 in May.

Number of people unemployed expectation index became 55.3

The number of people unemployed expectation index in the next 12 months period which was 53.8 in April increased by 2.9% and became 55.3 in May.

Probability of saving index realized as 21.7

The probability of saving index in the next 12 months period which was 18.4 in April increased by 18.0% and became 21.7 in May.

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index, sub-indices and rate of changes, May 2020



Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index and indices concerning consumer tendency, May 2020



The next release on this subject will be on June 22, 2020.



EXPLANATIONS

In monthly consumer tendency survey, consumers' assessments and expectations on financial standing and general economic situation, also their expenditure and saving tendencies are measured.

The consumer confidence index calculated from the survey results is evaluated within the range of 0-200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The increase in probability of borrowing money index, which is the one of the indices concerning consumer tendency indicates an optimistic outlook while decrease in index indicates a pessimistic outlook. Similarly, increase in assessment and expectation in consumer prices change rate indices indicate a decrease in assessment/ expectation in consumer prices and vice versa.