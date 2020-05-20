Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Confidence Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 03:58am EDT
Consumer confidence index realized as 59.5

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index calculated from the results of the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey increased by 8.5% in May compared to the previous month. The index became 59.5 in May while it was 54.9 in April.

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index, May 2020

Financial situation expectation index realized as 79.2

The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months period which was 72.5 in April increased by 9.3% and became 79.2 in May.

General economic situation expectation index became 81.8

The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months period which was 74.8 in April increased by 9.5% and became 81.8 in May.

Number of people unemployed expectation index became 55.3

The number of people unemployed expectation index in the next 12 months period which was 53.8 in April increased by 2.9% and became 55.3 in May.

Probability of saving index realized as 21.7

The probability of saving index in the next 12 months period which was 18.4 in April increased by 18.0% and became 21.7 in May.

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index, sub-indices and rate of changes, May 2020

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index and indices concerning consumer tendency, May 2020

The next release on this subject will be on June 22, 2020.

EXPLANATIONS

In monthly consumer tendency survey, consumers' assessments and expectations on financial standing and general economic situation, also their expenditure and saving tendencies are measured.

The consumer confidence index calculated from the survey results is evaluated within the range of 0-200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The increase in probability of borrowing money index, which is the one of the indices concerning consumer tendency indicates an optimistic outlook while decrease in index indicates a pessimistic outlook. Similarly, increase in assessment and expectation in consumer prices change rate indices indicate a decrease in assessment/ expectation in consumer prices and vice versa.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:58:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06aChina's post-pandemic economic stimulus puts 2020 climate pledges at risk
RE
04:04aWTO goods barometer flashes red as COVID-19 disrupts world trade
PU
04:04aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : El Barómetro sobre el Comercio de Mercancías de la OMC pasa al rojo como consecuencia de la perturbación del comercio mundial causada por la COVID-19
PU
03:58aConsumer Confidence Index
PU
03:52aThai central bank cuts key rate to record low as outbreak hits economy
RE
03:44aMonetary Policy Data March 2020
PU
03:44aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020
PU
03:44aEuro gains on EU common fund proposal; dollar slips
RE
03:43aRussia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea - Interfax
RE
03:39aAsian jet fuel refining margins turn positive first time in a month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3MODERNA, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investor..
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
5GOLD : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters; gold and bonds rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group