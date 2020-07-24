Consumer confidence index realized as 60.9

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index calculated from the results of the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey decreased by 2.7% in July compared to the previous month. The index became 60.9 in July while it was 62.6 in June.

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index, July 2020



Financial situation expectation index realized as 80.6

The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months period which was 79.9 in June increased by 0.9% and became 80.6 in July.

General economic situation expectation index became 82.2

The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months period which was 85.5 in June decreased by 3.9% and became 82.2 in July.

Number of people unemployed expectation index became 61.0

The number of people unemployed expectation index in the next 12 months period which was 62.1 in June decreased by 1.7% and became 61.0 in July.

Probability of saving index realized as 19.9

The probability of saving index in the next 12 months period which was 23.1 in June decreased by 14.0% and became 19.9 in July.

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index, sub-indices and rate of changes, July 2020



Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index and indices concerning consumer tendency, July 2020



The next release on this subject will be on August 21, 2020.



EXPLANATIONS

In monthly consumer tendency survey, consumers' assessments and expectations on financial standing and general economic situation, also their expenditure and saving tendencies are measured.

The consumer confidence index calculated from the survey results is evaluated within the range of 0-200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The increase in probability of borrowing money index, which is the one of the indices concerning consumer tendency indicates an optimistic outlook while decrease in index indicates a pessimistic outlook. Similarly, increase in assessment and expectation in consumer prices change rate indices indicate a decrease in assessment/ expectation in consumer prices and vice versa.