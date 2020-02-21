Log in
News : Commodities
Consumer Confidence Seen Rising in February -- Data Week Ahead

02/21/2020 | 02:15pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Feb       N/A          -0.2 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Dec       N/A          +2.6% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Feb       132.3  (12)   131.6 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Feb       15.0   (3)    20 
Wednesday 1000  New Home Sales              Jan       710K   (13)   694K 
                  -- percent change         Jan      +2.3%         -0.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 22    215K   (8)    210K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jan      -1.5%   (12)  +2.4% 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      4Q       +2.1%   (12)  +2.1% 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    4Q       +1.4%   (5)   +1.4% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jan      +2.2%   (7)   -4.9% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Feb       N/A          -1 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Jan      +0.3%   (12)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jan      +0.2%   (11)  +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jan      +0.2%   (12)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jan      +1.7%   (8)   +1.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Feb       46.0   (5)    42.9 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb      100.7   (9)    100.9* 
                  (Final) 
 
*Feb-Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

