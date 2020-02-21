Consumer Confidence Seen Rising in February -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -0.2 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Dec N/A +2.6% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Feb 132.3 (12) 131.6 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Feb 15.0 (3) 20 Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales Jan 710K (13) 694K -- percent change Jan +2.3% -0.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 22 215K (8) 210K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jan -1.5% (12) +2.4% 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 4Q +2.1% (12) +2.1% 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 4Q +1.4% (5) +1.4% 1000 Pending Home Sales Jan +2.2% (7) -4.9% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -1 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Jan +0.3% (12) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending Jan +0.2% (11) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.2% (12) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +1.7% (8) +1.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Feb 46.0 (5) 42.9 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 100.7 (9) 100.9* (Final) *Feb-Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com