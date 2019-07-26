Log in
Consumer Confidence Seen Rising in July -- Data Week Ahead

07/26/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Jul       N/A          -12.1 
Tuesday   0830  Personal Income             Jun      +0.4%   (14)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jun      +0.4%   (13)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jun      +0.2%   (14)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jun      +1.7%   (9)   +1.6% 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    May       N/A          +2.5% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jul       124.0  (13)   121.5 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jun      +0.4%   (4)   +1.1% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Jul      +145K   (7)   +102K 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       2Q       +0.7%   (13)   +0.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jul       50.0   (6)    49.7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims             Jul 27     215K   (7)    206K 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jul       N/A           50.0* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jul       51.9   (15)   51.7 
          1000  Construction Spending       Jun      +0.1%   (10)  -0.8% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jul      +166K   (14)  +224K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jul       3.6%   (13)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Jul      +0.2%   (13)  +0.2% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Jul      +3.1%   (8)   +3.1% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jun      $54.7B  (10)  $55.5B 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       98.4   (6)    98.4*** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jun      +0.9%   (8)   -0.7% 
 
*July Flash Reading 
**all private-sector workers 
***July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

