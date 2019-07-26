Consumer Confidence Seen Rising in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A -12.1 Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (14) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.4% (13) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.2% (14) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +1.7% (9) +1.6% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City May N/A +2.5% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 124.0 (13) 121.5 1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +0.4% (4) +1.1% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +145K (7) +102K 0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.7% (13) +0.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Jul 50.0 (6) 49.7 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 27 215K (7) 206K 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jul N/A 50.0* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jul 51.9 (15) 51.7 1000 Construction Spending Jun +0.1% (10) -0.8% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +166K (14) +224K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 3.6% (13) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Jul +0.2% (13) +0.2% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Jul +3.1% (8) +3.1% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $54.7B (10) $55.5B 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 98.4 (6) 98.4*** (Final) 1000 Factory Orders Jun +0.9% (8) -0.7% *July Flash Reading **all private-sector workers ***July Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

