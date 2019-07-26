Consumer Confidence Seen Rising in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A -12.1
Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (14) +0.5%
0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.4% (13) +0.4%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.2% (14) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +1.7% (9) +1.6%
0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City May N/A +2.5%
HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 124.0 (13) 121.5
1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +0.4% (4) +1.1%
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +145K (7) +102K
0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.7% (13) +0.7%
0945 Chicago PMI Jul 50.0 (6) 49.7
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 27 215K (7) 206K
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jul N/A 50.0*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jul 51.9 (15) 51.7
1000 Construction Spending Jun +0.1% (10) -0.8%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +166K (14) +224K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 3.6% (13) 3.7%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Jul +0.2% (13) +0.2%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Jul +3.1% (8) +3.1%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $54.7B (10) $55.5B
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 98.4 (6) 98.4***
(Final)
1000 Factory Orders Jun +0.9% (8) -0.7%
*July Flash Reading
**all private-sector workers
***July Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com