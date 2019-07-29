Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Consumer Confidence Seen Rising in July -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:18pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Personal Income             Jun      +0.4%   (21)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jun      +0.3%   (20)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jun      +0.2%   (21)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jun      +1.7%   (14)  +1.6% 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    May      +2.3%   (3)   +2.5% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jul       124.8  (20)   121.5 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jun      +0.4%   (8)   +1.1% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Jul      +150K   (10)  +102K 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       2Q       +0.7%   (17)  +0.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jul       50.5   (10)   49.7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims             Jul 27     214K   (14)   206K 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jul       N/A           50.0* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jul       51.7   (21)   51.7 
          1000  Construction Spending       Jun      +0.1%   (16)  -0.8% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jul      +165K   (21)  +224K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jul       3.6%   (20)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Jul      +0.2%   (20)  +0.2% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Jul      +3.1%   (12)  +3.1% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jun      $54.6B  (17)  $55.5B 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       98.5   (14)   98.4*** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jun      +0.8%   (14)   -0.7% 
 
*July Flash Reading 
**all private-sector workers 
***July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:28pArgentina wheat farmers eye record harvest as bad crop weather hits rivals
RE
02:18pConsumer Confidence Seen Rising in July -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:54pU.S. soybean exports to China rise, but big purchases remain elusive
RE
01:09pOil edges up on prospect of U.S. interest rate cut
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:33aIran's vice president urges China, friendly countries to buy oil
RE
08:23aStocks to Watch: Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Zimmer Biomet
DJ
08:03aEXCLUSIVE : Petronas, Japan's JXTG may buy stake in India's Bina oil refinery - source
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:40aJapan's Osaka Gas to buy Sabine Oil for $610 million
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group