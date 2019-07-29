Consumer Confidence Seen Rising in July -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (21) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.3% (20) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.2% (21) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +1.7% (14) +1.6% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City May +2.3% (3) +2.5% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 124.8 (20) 121.5 1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +0.4% (8) +1.1% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +150K (10) +102K 0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.7% (17) +0.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Jul 50.5 (10) 49.7 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 27 214K (14) 206K 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jul N/A 50.0* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jul 51.7 (21) 51.7 1000 Construction Spending Jun +0.1% (16) -0.8% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +165K (21) +224K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 3.6% (20) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Jul +0.2% (20) +0.2% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Jul +3.1% (12) +3.1% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $54.6B (17) $55.5B 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 98.5 (14) 98.4*** (Final) 1000 Factory Orders Jun +0.8% (14) -0.7% *July Flash Reading **all private-sector workers ***July Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

