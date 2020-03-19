Log in
Consumer Cos Bounce After Long Slide, Despite Weak Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

03/19/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rebounded after a long slide, despite a historic jump in weekly jobless claims.

Initial jobless claims increased by 70,000 in the week ended Saturday, March 14, to a seasonally adjusted 281,000, marking the fourth biggest jump for jobless claims on record back to 1967. It also brought claims to the highest level since September 2017, following Hurricane Harvey, which struck the U.S. and disrupted business activity.

"While this is an unusually large week-to-week jump, we believe it is just the tip of the iceberg," said Brian Rose, senior economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

On Wednesday, the three major Detroit automakers said they would stop all U.S. production in light of the coronavirus outbreak, while services union Unite Here estimated as much as 90% of its members could soon be out of work, at least temporarily.

Hotel chains are responding to the devastating impact of the coronavirus on global tourism and travel by targeting guests who face lengthy quarantines, as reported earlier. In Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea, where cases started climbing early in the global crisis, occupancy rates have fallen from about 70% or higher in January to as low as 20% this month, according to hotel data tracker STR, a trend that's set to continue worldwide.

Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, the largest casual dining chain in the U.S. with eight brands and 1,800 restaurants, said Thursday that same-store sales across its restaurants plunged 20.6% for the week ending March 15, as more coronavirus cases appeared domestically.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

