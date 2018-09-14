Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Down After August Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 04:41pm EDT

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies fell after a surprisingly weak August retail-sales report. Sales at retail stores and restaurants rose 0.1% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $509 billion in August, the Commerce Department said Friday. That was well below the 0.4% increase economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Investors are trying to determine whether bricks-and-mortar retailers have stopped the bleeding from online competition or remain in decline. Shares of Sears Holdings recouped some of their recent losses as a retreat in same-store sales for the chain store was not as bad as some investors had feared. Compared with August a year earlier, sales grew 6.6%. Office-supply chain Staples agreed to acquire smaller rival Essendant in a deal worth $482.7 million in cash.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58pTrump readies tariffs on $200 billion more Chinese goods despite talks - source
RE
10:58pNDP STATEMENT ON OECD REVIEW : Canada Must Do Its Part
PU
10:58pCFPB CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU : Facing a money decision? Check whether you use the 3 skills that stand out in people with high financial well-being
PU
10:58pRebound for Industrials Helps Stabilize U.S. Stocks -- Update
DJ
10:54pTrump readies tariffs on $200 billion more Chinese goods despite talks
RE
10:54pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:51pTelecoms Down on Higher Treasury Yields -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:49pTech Flat as Traders Hedge on Growth View -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:48pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Trade Mitigation Purchase of Corn Frozen Products
PU
10:45pFinancials up as 10-Year Treasury Yield Tests 3% -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4WTI : Oil Prices Rebound on Strong Global Demand
5Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.