Consumer Cos Down After August Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies fell after a surprisingly weak August retail-sales report. Sales at retail stores and restaurants rose 0.1% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $509 billion in August, the Commerce Department said Friday. That was well below the 0.4% increase economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Investors are trying to determine whether bricks-and-mortar retailers have stopped the bleeding from online competition or remain in decline. Shares of Sears Holdings recouped some of their recent losses as a retreat in same-store sales for the chain store was not as bad as some investors had feared. Compared with August a year earlier, sales grew 6.6%. Office-supply chain Staples agreed to acquire smaller rival Essendant in a deal worth $482.7 million in cash.

