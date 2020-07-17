Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Consumer Sentiment Survey -- Consumer Roundup

07/17/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked down after a weak consumer-confidence survey.

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. declined in early July amid an uptick in the spread of the coronavirus across the country, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday.

The wilting consumer sentiment in July may be the start of a softening trend amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities, as reported earlier.

In a more promising sign for the consumer-based U.S. economy, housing starts, a measure of U.S. homebuilding, rose by 17.3% in June compared with May, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.186 million. This is broadly in line with a Dow Jones Newswires poll of economists, who expected starts to grow by 18%, to an annual pace of 1.15 million.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, warned it expects a net loss of about $1.3 billion for the first half of the year after Covid-19 restrictions hammered its business.

British Airways is retiring its fleet of Boeing 747s years ahead of schedule, the latest carrier to withdraw a jet that was for decades a mainstay of international travel, as the aviation industry reels from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.70% 175.66 Delayed Quote.-42.31%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.47% 6.02 End-of-day quote.-47.74%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -2.32% 218.9 Delayed Quote.-64.14%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.00% 24.95 Delayed Quote.-52.68%
