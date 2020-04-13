Consumer Cos Down After Ford Warning, Airline Selloff -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after signs of stress from airlines and one major auto maker.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings and Delta Air Lines fell sharply after The Wall Street Journal reported that they may sell airline miles to their respective credit-card partners, JPMorgan Chase and American Express, ahead of schedule and for less than the lenders would ordinarily pay.

Ford Motor expects to report about a $600 million loss for the first quarter when it releases results later this month and is exploring more ways to conserve cash, the auto maker as it prepares for a "phased restart" of the U.S. economy.

A prolonged shutdown of the U.S. economy would create problems for the millions of workers furloughed from factory and services-industry jobs, thereby curbing consumer spending.

The recent $2 trillion stimulus bill "should keep personal income stable through May, but more stimulus will be needed after that," warned strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

AutoNation's chief executive Cheryl Miller has taken a leave of absence for health reasons, adding to the challenges confronting the nation's largest car-dealership chain.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com